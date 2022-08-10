Tickets on sale for SBCT’s “Groovy 70’s’’ gala on Sept. 30
South Baldwin Community Theater will celebrate its 50th anniversary with That 70’s Gala on Friday, September 30 at 7 p.m. Cost is $30 per person or $50 per couple and attendees are encouraged to show up in their grooviest 70’s attire. In addition to a mortgage burning celebration, the event will feature door prizes specialty drinks, and live entertainment with Wingbeat and Marsha Guyer & Friends. Sponsorships are available. Contact Pam Livingston at sbct.biz@gmail.com for sponsorship info. For more gala info, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721.
Upcoming SBCT performances include James and the Giant Peach & The Fantastic Mr. Fox, Aug. 5-14; Dan Goggin’s Nunsensations, Sept. 15-25; Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, Oct. 20-30; and A Christmas Carol, Dec. 2-11.