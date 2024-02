Snowbirds Quilting For Charity

Stitched with love by the Snowbird Quilters of Phoenix West! 2024, writes Diane Neiman, the winter ambassador for snowbirds at the condo. The quilt will be donated to Habitat for Humanity. Some male Phoenix West snowbirds volunteer for Habitat, writes Neiman. Pictured: (l to r) Sharon Frazier, Stephanie Bauer, Mary Kennedy, Sally Muegge.