Spring Gala Uncorked April 23 at Ginny Lane at Wharf

The Wharf Restuarant Group and Iconic Entertainment will present Spring Gala Uncorked on Saturday, April 23 from 6-10 p.m. at Ginny Lane Bar and Grill, located at The Wharf in Orange Beach.

Festivities include live art exibitions, wine tastings featuring Delicato Family Wines, heavy hors d’oeuvres, raffles for prizes, live music from Hollard and additional enchanted entertainment. Prizes will also be awarded to best Derby hat and the most dapper man and woman. Tickets are $85 for a VIP package and $60 for general admission. More more info or tickets, call 251-224-6500 or visit iconicentertainment.fun.