St. Paul’s Fishing Tourney A Hit

(By Jan Pruitt) Blue October skies and moderate temps set the stage for a great day of fellowship, fishing and fun at St. Paul’s in Magnolia Springs on Saturday, November 4. We welcomed the community with live music, free (and fabulous) food, appealing raffle items, a display of Stauter-built boats (an iconic local brand) and the sight of some impressive fish coming in. Such a day—and the Captains Dinner preceding it on Thursday—can’t happen without the generous cooperation and hard work of a small army of volunteers. St. Paul’s is grateful to have such an army within the congregation! This year’s tournament raised over $13,000 for outreach and ministry: we are grateful for all of our sponsors; everyone who donated an item for the raffle; everyone who donated for a raffle ticket, t-shirt, ball cap, or beverage; everyone who came to enjoy the afternoon, and everyone whose work made the party possible. And the winning anglers were: First Place Speckled Trout—4.12 lb., Jeffrey Griffin; Second Place Speckled Trout—2.97 lb, Total Speck Weight—7.8 lb. Slot Redfish—3.43 lb., Trenny Woodham; Third Place Speckled Trout—1.82 lb., Mason Hollingsworth; White Trout—.9 lb., Emmy Sanders; First Place Youth Division, Davis Tubertini—White Trout—.35 lb. Pictured: Winners l-r: Jeffrey Griffin, Trenny Woodham, Emmy Sanders, Davis Tubertini, Mason Hollingsworth; The Redfield Duo.