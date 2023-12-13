Wreaths Across America is Dec. 16 at Barrancas

“We are not here to decorate graves. We’re here to remember their lives,’’ said Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America, a national national network of volunteers that laid 2.7 million memorial wreaths at 3,702 locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad in 2022.

Cemetaries where ceremonies were held included Arlington, Pearl Harbor Memorial, Bunker Hill, Valley Forge and, thanks to the Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon, Barrancas National Cemetery onboard NAS.

This year six semi trucks have already delivered a record 28,000 veterans wreaths to Barrancas.

Each veteran will be reverently remembered and honored as the wreaths are placed and the next generation is taught about their legacy of sacrifice.

Hundreds of young people participate and learn first hand the sacrifices veterans and their families have made for freedom, which is the big part of the mission of WAA.

“The first of six trailers full of wreaths have arrived at Barrancas Cemetaryruck of six will arrived on Tuesday evening, Dec 12, and we’ll begin offloading and prepositioning wreaths on Wednesday, Dec 13. We’ll have a record number of wreaths this year so we need all hands on deck,’’ said project chair Martin Haygood.

More info: Barrancas wreaths.com or 1-850-207-1217.