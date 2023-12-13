Tickets on sale for Feb. 7 G.S. Garden Club flower seminar

By Marlene Gregg

Tickets are now on sale for the 31st Gulf Shores Garden Club Floral Seminar on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Erie Meyer Civic Center in Gulf Shores. This is an immensely popular sell-out event. Tickets are $30 advance purchase only. This price includes lunch. There will be a raffle for exciting door prizes on sale at the seminar: 6 for $10. Proceeds benefit the Gulf Shores Garden Club Scholarship Fund, local non-profits, and other horticultural and community projects.

Tickets are available at The Thomas Norton Library (221 West 19th Avenue, Gulf Shores or by contacting Charlotte Higgins at 205-410-3190 or c.s.higgins@gmail.com or visit Mindy Jones at Island Enclosures, 251-968-9777, islandenclosures@gulftel.com. Groups of 10 or more can request reserve seating from Charlotte Higgins. The deadline for reserve seating is January 8.

Gina Jogan of Molina, Florida will present “Designing on a Dime” or how to make beautiful but inexpensive arrangements. Gina is a nationally recognized floral designer, instructor, and facilitator and an accredited master flower show judge. Her awards include: The Blanch Chapel Covington Leadership Award; Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Hall of Fame; Guardian of Gardening; and the Floral Designer’s Award.

Pictured: Gulf Shores Garden Club members Sharon Vreeland, Karen Skosky, and Peggy van Zandt decorated the Club’s Christmas tree entry in the annual decorating contest in Foley’s Heritage Park.