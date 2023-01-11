St. Thomas Knights will hold month long “magic raffle’’

The Knights of Columbus council from St. Thomas by the Sea in Orange Beach will hold its ‘Mega Raffle’ for Mary’s Shelter Gulf Coast in March 2023 with a drawing for a prize every day of the month. Tickets are $50 each and all proceeds will benefit Mary’s Shelter Gulf Coast in Elberta. Each donation of $50 provides needed services to run the shelter and gives individuals the opportunity to win 1 of 31 prizes worth up to $1,600, given away in March. To purchase tickets or for additional information, contact Glenn Rudolph at 972-390-2724.