Friends of Foley Library Book Sale Feb. 10-11 at Civic Center

The Annual Book Sale of the Foley Library Friends is February 10 and 11 at the Foley Civic Center. Admission is free and open to everyone. The sale features roughly 12,000 books, 1000’s of music CDs and DVDs plus assortments of audiobooks, CD ROMs, vinyl records, cassettes and other media. It’s easily the biggest, most varied selection of books and media under one roof in Baldwin County. Items for sale cover about 30 banquet tables that fill the entire main hall of the Foley Civic Center.

The items are displayed in rough groupings by category but there are plenty of boxes to rummage through. Books are hardbacks and paperbacks in excellent condition in most categories including science fiction, art, children’s, pop fiction, cooking, history, biography, and large format photo books.

Members of Foley Library Friends get first pick. February 9 is for members only, but anyone can sign up for membership at the door. Memberships are $10/individual and $15/family.

“The sale is wildly popular. There’s always a long line when we open and we stay busy. I’ve never seen anyone leave empty-handed. People are excited,’’ said Donna Turbyfill, president of the non-profit Friends of Foley Public Library. “It’s a lot of fun.”

More info: foleylibrary.org. The Foley Civic Center is located at 407 E. Laurel Ave. (Hwy 98 East of Hwy 59).