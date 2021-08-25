Stephen Sylvester plays Sept. 4 St. John’s of Magnolia Springs Fest

Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church will hold its Fall Festival on September 4 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the church’s Magnolia Springs campus at 10800 St. John’s Lane. Festivities include yard games, cornhole, horse shoes and volleyball. There will be food for sale, including tacos, burgers and hot dogs, and plenty of cold beverages, including beer. Stephen Sylvester will provide live music. For more info online: StJohnMS.com or call (251) 965-7719. The 50-50 raffle tickets are $50 each with a grand prize of up to $25,000.

Pictured: Featured on American Idol and receiving a golden ticket to Hollywood, Fairhope’s Stephen Sylvester writes songs that paint vivid pictures of life in Coastal Alabama. From relatable childhood memories to the heartache of losing a loved one, every song he writes makes you feel like you already know the words. His stories come directly from personal experiences, like his wife’s cancer diagnosis, attending the funeral of one of his young students, or extended hospital stays with his own children. Whenever Stephen plays, the energy in the room changes. It’s positive and hopeful. He is just as comfortable belting high notes with his eyes closed as he is interacting with fans after the show. He treats his music as a mission rather than a job. It’s not an act – it’s just who he is.