The Haven in Fairhope offering $25 adoptions ‘til New Year’s Day

The Haven for Animals, a leading no-kill, non-profit animals shelter, is delighted to announce its special $25 cat and dog adoption special through New Year’s Eve. The limited-time offer presents a unique opportunity for animals lovers to give the gift of a forever home to a deserving cat or dog for the festive season. The substantial reduction from the regular adoption fees of $125 for cats and $175 for dogs is designed to make the adoption process even more accessible and joyful for potential pet parents.

The adoption package encompasses a comprehensive array of service, ensuring the well-being of the newly adopted pets. This includes wellness exams, spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, deworming, microchip implantation for identification purposes, parasite treatment, and diagnostic tests to screen for diseases, among other essential services.

The Haven for Animals remains committed to its mission of finding loving homes for homeless and neglected animals, while promoting responsible pet ownership. Visit havenforanimals.org, to view profiles of the available cats and dogs and complete the adoption application. The shelter’s team will promptly review applications, ensuring a smooth and happy adoption process.

The Haven, founded in 2000, is the first no-kill animal shelter in Baldwin County, with a mission to shelter and find adoptive homes for homeless, abused, and neglected cats and dogs. The Haven has been recognized nationally for its outstanding work. Its lifesaving programs have served over 11,000 pets since its inception. As a nonprofit, The Haven relies heavily on donor support, volunteers, and limited staff to achieve its mission. The website is HavenForAnimals. org. Pictured: Adoptable Haven pets.