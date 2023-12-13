Tinsel Trail through Christmas at O.B. Waterfront Park

The Garner C. Tampary Memorial Foundation hosted Merry Memories Tinsel Trail continues through Christmas on the shared lawn of Orange Beach Waterfront Park and the Coastal Arts Center. The Tinsel Trail is a holiday display of live Christmas trees sponsored by local businesses, with proceeds benefiting the Christian Service Center.

Thursday, December 14 will be Light Up the Trail with live music from 5-7 p.m., which will complement the Coastal Arts Center’s Light Up the Arts event at the same time.

Then on Saturday, December 16th there will be Family Movie Night on the Tinsel Trail featuring The Grinch at 7 p.m. and pictures with Santa beginning at 6 p.m. (Grand opening night photos by Rebekah Mathis)