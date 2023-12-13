Very Merry Coastal Grinchmas continues Dec. 17

This year, the Gulf State Park Very Merry Coastal Grinchmas continues on Dec. 17 from 5-8 p.m. at the Learning Campus and Woodside Restaurant, located at 20249 State Park Road in Gulf Shores. One of the island’s most popular Christmas events, Grinchmas is a free holiday jubilee the whole family will enjoy.

Bring the kids out to stroll Whoville under the lights at the Learning Campus at Gulf State Park! You can meet and greet the Grinch and the Mayor of Whoville, dance with a DJ, get a “Who”-do at the beauty parlor, enjoy some “Who”-treats, make an ornament, send Santa Grinch a letter, check out your favorite book at the Whoville Library, decorate cookies at Woodside Restaurant and Send Santa Grinch a letter at the Whoville Post Office. Make an ornament at the Whoville Workshop, enjoy holiday cakes at the Whoville Pancake House and lots of games and family fun. Pictured: Fun at the 2022 Grinchmas.