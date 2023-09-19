Tour de Beach Sept. 30 at Lodge at GSP

Bike MS: Tour de Beach, a fundraiser for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, returns to Gulf Shores beginning Sept. 30 for two days of bicycle rides around South Baldwin County beginning at 7 a.m. each day.

The bike rides, which raise funds for programs, services, and research benefitting people living with multiple sclerosis, start and finish at the Lodge at Gulf State Park. Participants will have the option of biking 18, 45 or 75 miles on Saturday, and 25, 41 or 55 miles on Sunday.

Volunteers are needed to help at the start/finish line and dudring the Friday evening registration and at rest stops. For more info, email FundraisingSupport@nmss.org, visit events.nationalmssociety.org or call 855-372-1331.

Proceeds from Tour de Beach will help provide services to help people affected by MS live their best lives and fund research initiatives to stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end MS forever.