Volunteers needed for Chocolate Affair

The 16th Annual Chocolate Affair will be held on December 7 at the Daphne Civic Center and Family Promise of Baldwin County is looking for volunteers who are interested in serving on the 2023 committee for the tastiest event of the season. Committee meetings will kick off on Sept. 6 at noon in the Family Promise Day Center in Summerdale (20511 County Road 36) For more info, email charlotte@familypromisebc.org, call 251-947-5641 or email familypromisebaldwinal.org. The Family Promise mission is to provide temporary shelter, transitional housing, related services and nurturing support to families with children experiencing homelessness and to assist them with obtaining suitable and permanent housing.