University of Cumberlands earns 5th consecutive collegiate archery title

The University of the Cumberlands earned its 5th consecutive overall team championship at the recent USA Archery 3D National Championships at the Foley Event Center. The champs were among 400 competitors from states including New York, Michigan, South Dakota, California, Oklahoma, and Missouri that were here competing for team and individual honors in recurve, compound, fixed pins, and barebow divisions.

Mike Tyrell, director of the event and president of the Archery Shooters Association (ASA) said Foley has hosted the event since 2017 and it has grown every year. “Those participants coming this week may very well return to the city in a few short months,’’ Tuyrell said. “Because ASA focuses solely on delivering 3D archery competitions, we were asked by USA Archery to help conduct their National 3D Championship in October using our rules of competition. Many of our regular participants began with us even before high school and are now in college while still shooting ASA. We also have many ‘newbies’ join ASA after shooting this event.”

Leslie Gahagan, Environment & Nature Parks Director for the City of Foley, said with some shooters competing both collegiately and with ASA, they could be visiting twice each year and that means more opportunity to give them a trip to remember. “In February, the ASA tour event often falls around Mardi Gras so visitors can experience a number of special events in conjunction with the holiday,” Gahagan said. “With all the Halloween events going on, October is also a perfect time for these archers to enjoy fun when they aren’t competing.”

For more Foley Sports Tourism info, visit FoleySportsTourism.com.