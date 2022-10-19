Monday, October 24, 2022
GlenLakes accepting players for fall junior golf league

Mullet Wrapper 110 Views

The GlenLakes Fall Junior Golf League is accepting players until Nov. 1 or until the field fills up. The fee is $120 per player and includes five instructional clinics and five Saturday matches between Nov. 4 and Dec. 17. Geared for both boys and girls, the clinic is open to ages 8-17 and beginners are allowed to compete in low pressure competitions. Top point winners from league play will be recognized.
Practices are on Friday’s from 3:45 – 4:45 p.m beginning Nov. 4. Matches, beginning Nov. 5 start at 9:15 a.m. For more info, call 251-955-1220, ext. 4 or email musialgolf@ yahoo.com. GlenLakes is located at 9530 Clubhouse Dr. in Foley.
Pictured: Juniors having fun during the GlenLakes Fall League.