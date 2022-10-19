Guitar, songwriting, promotion seminars at Phoenix X

The FBISF will host workshops and seminars ranging from Mac Walter’s free basic and advanced guitar skill sessions (Nov. 5 & Nov. 12, respectively, at Phoenix X Condo) to BruceWawrzyniak’s free Promoting Your Music Career seminar at Phoenix X (just west of the Flora-Bama) on Nov. 5.

In addition, multi-platinum songwriter Chris Wallin will host a Nov. 12 songwriting seminar from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Phoenix X. Wallin is doing a rare live workshop from his online songwriting course Building Great Songs. He will prsent proven tips and techniques that are used by the biggest in the industry.