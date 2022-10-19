Sassafras musical ABC’s of Ecology program at libraries

Jo Billups & Karen Harvill of the duo Sassafras will present a two part musical program titled The ABC’s of Ecology during pre-school story time at the Gulf Shores Library on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. The duo will also be at Southwest Branch Library in Pensacola on Nov. 5 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. during that library’s pre-school story time. Children attending receive a surprise gift to take home. The program’s goal is to motivate children through stories and songs to care for the planet and all living things in a fun and entertaining way.

“Our philosophy is that we are guests on this planet and we are given the task to care for it and its inhabitants for many generations to come,’’ Billups said.