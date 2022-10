Kick-0ff parties Nov. 2 at Sports Bar & ‘Bama main room

Ricky Whaley will host a FBISF kick-off party from 6-9 p.m. at Perdido Key Sports Bar (13583 Perdido Key Dr.) and Dallas Moore will do the same from 10:15 p.m . – 2:15 a.m. in the Flora-Bama main room. The kick-0ff parties traditionally celebrate songs penned by Gulf Coast based songwriters.