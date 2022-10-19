Free youth songwriting workshop Nov. 12 in G.S.

The Frank Brown International Foundation for Music’s Educational Outreach Program will host a free songwriters workshop open to songwriters still attending school and between 10-18 years of age on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Learning Campus in Gulf State Park (20249A State Park Rd.). To register, email Outreach Director Karen Reynolds at fbisfoutreach @gmail.com.

Experienced, professional songwriters will be on hand to assist students in writing and composing their own songs and to conduct group co-writing experiences. The workshop will cover the fundamentals of songwriting, the importance of rhyme scheme, popular song structures, lyrical development, and finding the right melody.

The foundation places songwriters in area schools on a year-round basis to teach the art and craft of songwriting and also donates instruments for schools and scholarship funding for college bound local students with an interest in music.

It is also part of of the Larry Butler Memorial Fund that provides travel expenses to UWF students attending music competitions and funding for music studio improvements and lessons on campus. Over $150,000 has been raised and donated through the fund.