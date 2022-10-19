FBISF writers will perform with symphony on Nov. 8

The Songs, Their Stories, A Symphony is the title for a concert at the Pensacola Saenger Theatre on Nov. 8 that features hit Nashville songwriters Brett James, Jon Nite and Rivers Rutherford performing in front of the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra. The writers have received widespread music industry acclaim and have almost 50 top hits between them. James and Rutherford shared the ASCAP Songwriter of the Year award in 2006. James was honored for “Cheatin’,” “Drugs Or Jesus,” “Jesus, Take The Wheel,” “Keg In The Closet,” “Stay With Me.” Rutherford was honored for “Homewrecker,” “Living In Fast Forward,” “She Don’t Tell Me To,” “When I Get Where I’m Going.”

Tickets are available through Ticketmastercom or at 850-595-3880. Proceeds benefit the Larry Butler Memorial Music Fund at UWF.