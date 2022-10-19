Bluegrass & gospel Nov. 6 at St. Andrew By the Sea

One of the special events associated with this year’s FBISF is a bluegrass gospel concert by The Trio at St. Andrew by the Sea (17263 Fort Morgan Road) on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. The concert is free and all are welcome.

Audiences are offered a glimpse into the world of Nashville songwriting when The Trio – Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson and Jerry Salley – showcase their original material during an intimate set of music. They have had songs recorded by Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Loretta Lynn, Toby Keith, Patty Loveless, Joe Nichols, George Strait, and Alan Jackson. Awards include accolades from The Country Music Assn., International Bluegrass Music Assn. and the Gospel Music Assn. They’ve been together for over 20 years and continues to leave audiences thrilled with their beautiful harmonies.