Wales West Cottontail Express starts March 19

The Wales West RV Resort and Light Railway Seventeenth Annual Cottontail Express will begin on Saturday, March 19th, and run every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am until 3 pm through Saturday, April 16th, 2022. Guests can ride Dame Ann, an authentic steam locomotive, to the Bunny Hutch, visit the Easter Bnny, and enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt and craft. Refreshments, Miniature Train Rides and Bounce House are included. Enjoy the Potato Cannon for a slight fee, a Cafe with meals to eat on the Patio, Gift Shop for Easter gifts, and our renovated Concession Stand with our traditional Kettle Corn. Tickets are $20 per person, (2 and under free), and must be ordered online at waleswest.com and picked up at Railroad. Tickets are reduced for the first weekend to only $15 per person. Wales West is located at 13670 Smiley Street in Silverhill. Info: 888-569-5337 or waleswest.com