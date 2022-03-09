Turtle Watch volunteer meeting March 29 in G.S.

Share the Beach is gearing up for the sea turtle nesting season that begins in May, and it’s time for volunteers to start making plans for the annual information meeting for Baldwin County volunteers will be held Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. at the Erie Meyer Civic Center in Gulf Shores. Visit joinACF.org for more info.

Returning volunteers and anyone interested in becoming a new volunteer along our coastline in Baldwin County should plan to attend.