Warrior Chefs at Sweet Potato Cook Off

Elberta Middle School hosted its annual Sweet Potato Cook Off, and 22 students entered. Emma Franks won first place with her Sweet Potato Dumplings, and Clara Timmons won second place with her Sweet Potato Casse-roses. Both represented Elberta Middle at the Baldwin County level competition on September 27. Franks placed first and Timmons placed second in the county.