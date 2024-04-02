10th Annual 420 Parking Lot Party April 20 at The Square

David’s Gallery and Swiger Studio will host the 10th Annual 420 Parking Lot Party on Saturday, April 20 from 1-10 p.m. at the Square, located at 1544 Gulf Shores Pkwy. in Gulf Shores (across from Rouses). The party will include food, fun, art, crafts, giveaways, a best hand rolled joint competition, and incredible live music from four bands. The line-up includes Burt Peaches at 1 p.m., The Funky Lampshades at 3 p.m., Crab Riot at 5:30 p.m., and Rufus McBlack at 8:30 p.m.