Foley’s Marketplace, Music, Movie April 19

Foley’s Heritage Park Marketplace, Music & A Movie returns April 19 with vendors offering a wide variety of art and crafts, plants, produce and food. The marketplace is open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Each week, live entertainment will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a family-friendly movie presented on a large inflatable screen at dusk. Music and a Movie will feature the Jason Abel Project beginning at 6 p.m., followed by the movie Wonka at dusk on April 19.

Marketplaces are also scheduled April 26 (Doc Johnson Band & The Little Mermaid), May 17 Midlife Crisis & Jaws), May 24 (Justin Colvard & Elemental) and May 31 (Chitlin Switch & Paw Patrol).

Go to visityfoley.org for more info. Heritage Park is located at the intersection of Ala. 59 and U.S. 98 in Foley.

People are encouraged to come early and bring their lawn chairs or blankets and get comfortable for an evening of fun and free entertainment.

Admission is always free and concessions will be available. This family-oriented event is presented each year by the city of Foley and generously supported by the community.

