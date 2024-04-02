Perdido Key Chamber Eclipse Bash April 8

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Beachfront Eclipse Watch Brown Bag Bash on April 8 from 1-2 p.m. at the Perdido Key State Park Beach located across from the Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce office (15500 Perdido Key Drive). Bring lunch, a beach towel or chair, and witness the awe-inspiring solar eclipse from the beach. The Chamber will provide eclipse glasses to ensure safety for this rare celestial event. Admission to the state park beach access is $3 per person.

During a total solar eclipse, the moon moves between the earth and sun to obscure the sun. All of the United States will experience a partial solar eclipse, but the eclipse’s path of totality, where the moon blocks the sun completely, doesn’t pass near Florida. The Pensacola area will see about 76 percent of the sun covered by the moon and be visible for approximately 2.5 hours.

The eclipse will begin in Pensacola at 12:36 p.m. and reach 50 percent of its maximum coverage at 1:16 p.m. It will peak at 1:55 p.m. and end at 3:13 p.m.

The extent to which the sun is covered depends on where the viewer is. The sun is completely blocked along the path of totality over Texas around 1:27 p.m. and spread across portions of the Midwest and East Coast and southeast Canada before slipping into the ocean, toward the North Atlantic and Labrador seas.

It will be partially covered in other locations around the world, and others won’t see anything. The last total solar eclipse occurred in 2017, and the next one will not occur until 2044, according to NASA.