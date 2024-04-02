Free shredding & recycling event April 20 at The Wharf

Shred old documents and recycle old electronic items at the Heather Loper & Associates second annual community Earth Day free shredding and electronics recycling event on April 20 from 9 a.m. ‘til noon at the Wharf, behind the AMC Theatre.

Any profits from the electronics recyclables will support by Ransom Ministries, an organization based in Chickasaw that works with the homeless community in the area.

Sponsors also include HHM Accounting, Home South Inspections, Coastal Properties Rental Management, Community Bank Gulf Shores, & The Mortgage Couple with AMIC Mortgage and Keller Williams Realty Alabama Gulf Coast. More info: 251-277-3375 or jessica@HeatherLoper.com.