Master Gardeners plant sale April 4-6 at Fish River Bridge

The Baldwin County Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale will be held April 4-6 at Weeks Bay Reserve from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Reserve is located just west of the Fish River Bridge on Highway 98 at Safe Harbor, directly across from the Weeks Bay Reserve Visitor Center, 11300 U.S. Highway 98, Fairhope. This sale will offers a big selection of annuals, perennials, herbs, shrubs, trees, hummingbird attractors, heirloom and rare plants. Experts, including several growers and the Baldwin County Master Gardeners, will be on hand to help with selections and to answer questions. Info: visit baldwincountymastergardeners.com. Free gardening seminars will be held onsite at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.