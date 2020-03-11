Foley native Shellie Kichler new FST marketing director

Shellie Kichler (pictured) is no stranger to Foley or the sports tourism industry making her an incredible fit to serve as the Marketing and Sales Director for Foley Sports Tourism (FST).

The Alabama grad grew up in Foley and has strong ties to the community, which will assist her in keeping the city well-informed of FST events. Being a hometown girl, Kichler understands the unique position of the city within the larger sports tourism landscape.

In her new role, Kichler will be promoting Foley to event planners at conferences around the country, overseeing all marketing efforts, and working as an integral part of the FST team.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring my industry experience and existing relationships to FST,” Kichler said. “It will be such a natural transition.”

Kichler has spent 12 years with SportsEvents Media Group, publisher of SportsEvents Magazine and owner of S.P.O.R.T.S. The Relationship Conference. She was responsible for building integrated sports tourism marketing plans for 100 destination marketing organizations.