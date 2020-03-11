Foley ROTC Cadets do the heavy lifting for the Friends of the Foley Library Book Sale

The Foley R0TC Cadets under the direction of Darell R. Howard, MSA (Ret.) MA., who worked along with them, performed hours of community service for the set up and the take down of the huge book sale. This sale is a massive event offered each year by the Friends of the Foley Library organization, held recently in February at the Foley Civic Center. ROTC Cadets have volunteered their services for years. Some of the cadets are pictured above, all participating cadets are listed below. The cadets spend hours on two days, working tirelessly, unpacking a box truck full of boxes of books. After unloading them from the large truck, and carrying the boxes to the countless diverse category tables, they place the hundreds of books on multiple tables in the pattern best for viewing. Then at the end of the sale, on the second day, they pack up the unsold books, in boxes and load them on to the Waterfront Mission truck, as a donation. This yearly event entails the many hours in set up, a huge number of boxes of donated books from library storage, that are in excess of what the library can store in their facility for the public.. The friends of the Foley Library, therefore conducts this very large, popular, book sale each year. This sale provides very reasonable prices for books for the community, with the second day as “bag” day for $5.00.

The sale is always a great success, and provides financial support for special programs for the Foley library. The many hours on both days, with the heavy lifting of unloading, placement, and the take down, packing and loading boxes, at the end of the sale, by the cadets, is much appreciated by the Friends of the Foley Library. Pictured: Hard working book sale cadets: Bode Brokowsky, Daxton Bushnell, Craig Kellebrew, Patrick Pate, Daniel Taylor, Ragan Williams, Andrew Abbott, Austin Courtright, Crysta Germany, Jessica Lewis-Kilgo, Brooke Majors, Jacob Miller, Christopher Wolff, Jade Abrams, Colton Bridges, Johnathon Kaiser, Jade Abrams, Arturo Vazquez, Logan Wilson, Joshua St. John, Tara Endsley, Christopher Gonzalez, Chancellor Wilson, Christopher Wolff, Kaiser Sloan.