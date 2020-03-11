Developers purchase historic Foley Bakery building

Plans include first floor restaurant with apartments above

Local developers have purchased the historic Foley Bakery building, located at 118 West Laurel Ave., from the City of Foley with plans to gut the inside down to the studs and eventually lease the bottom out to a restaurant and put apartments on the second floor.

The 10,000 square ft. two story building, which has sat empty since 2007, is the third oldest building in Foley and a contributing structure to the Foley National Register Historic District. It is located in historic downtown in the heart of the Foley Main Street District, it originally housed the Foley Bakery & Dumas Apothecary, but was most recently the Cactus Cafe.

The developers plan to do a full historic renovation to the building and put it back into service for multiple tenants. Katapult Properties and 4Wright Investments have joined forces to bring this building back to its glory. A completion date has not been set.

Restoring the Foley Bakery & Dumas Apothecary building to its full glory will create new economic vitality while honoring the historic integrity and character of the heart of Foley.

“The project will start taking shape in the next few weeks. A complete refitting of the interior and exterior will bring back the original architectural elements,’’ said Mark Wright of 4Wright Investments.

“We are thankful that city leaders had the forethought and determination to step in and save such an important and contributing structure. We are pleased to move the project forward and put it back into service for generations to come,” said Jeremy Friedman of Katapult Properties.

When the City took control of the building, its initial focus was to make sure it was saved, which involved getting a functioning roof on the structure and closing up exposed areas.

“Then we turned our attention to finding the right developer to purchase and renovate the building and have the building contribute to our historic downtown again,’’ said Foley Mayor John Koniar.

Foley Main Street is committed to increasing the economic vibrancy of the Foley Main Street district by working on recruitment, facilitation, and the aid to businesses and investors interested in the downtown hub.