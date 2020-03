Ivory Ronan wins Alabama Free Throw Championship

Ivory Ronan, a nine year old student at St. Benedict in Elberta, recently claimed both district and state championships during the Annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest.

After winning the title, Ivory traveled to Montgomery where she sank 11 of 25 shots to win the state title. The Foley native is the daughter of Joseph Ronan and Shellie Ronan.