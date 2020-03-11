Annadelle Faulkner is Aurora’s First MissTiffany

Annadelle Faulkner, an Orange Beach Elementary School student who is still going through intense physical therapy after being diagnosed in September of 2018 with transverse myelitis, an inflammation of the spine that has limited Annadelle’s movements, was honored by the Mystical Order of Aurora Mardi Gras krewe as their first ever Miss Tiffany at their annual Breakfast at Tiffany’s brunch at Perdido Beach Resort. Annadelle received a crown and a sash and was asked to ride in the Orange Beach Fat Tuesday Parade.

“Chris and I had to keep her out of her Aurora bag where her crown and sash were being stored until the parade. She wanted to play dress-up and let everyone know she was, indeed, a true princess,’’ said Annadelle’s mom, Neeli Faulkner on her blog. “It was a breath of fresh air to feel like a part of the community, a place we can truly call home. Being in the hospital and not having much of a social life for so long made us feel very secluded and lonely. It was nice to be able to enjoy the company of new friends and each other. One thing is for sure, I will never forget this day and all of the love the Auroras have shown Annadelle. I know she won’t forget it, too.’’