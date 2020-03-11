Construction begins on West Lagoon Ave. multi-use path

During the Monday, March 9, Gulf Shores City Council meeting, the council approved construction to begin for the West Lagoon Avenue Multi-Use Path and Resurfacing project. The project consists of widening the existing roadway to include a 5-foot wide bike lane on each side of the street, along with a new 10-foot wide detached multi-use pedestrian path on the north side of the street.

Once completed, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to travel west from Highway 59 to Little Lagoon Pass Park via protected off-road sidewalks and multi-use pathways. The contract for the project, in the amount not to exceed $1,420,000 dollars, was awarded to McElhenney Construction, LLC. Construction is now underway and is scheduled to be completed before the summer season starts. The road will remain open throughout construction, but additional traffic and intermittent lane closures are to be expected. Please take care while traveling through this area.

For more information regarding this project, please contact Public Works at 251-968-1156.