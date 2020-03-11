Almost Skynard makes Pleasure Isle debut March 22

Southern rock, Sunday brunch & cocktails at Woodside Restaurant

“Southern Rock, Sunday brunch & cocktails” is the theme for the Pleasure Island debut of Almost Skynard, a locally based Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, scheduled on March 22 from 10 a.m. at Woodside Restaurant from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A hidden and rustic gem, Woodside Restaurant is located in the middle of beautiful Gulf State Park at 20249 State Hwy. 135 in Gulf Shores (251-923-3100).

For years, Gerry Gambino, a guitarist and guitar instructor from Fairhope, envisioned forming a band whose members would dedicate their free time to learning the complex work of Lynyrd Skynyrd and also be willing to work hard until the tribute was right and ready to share with the public.

Gerry found all he needed in three long-time friends and a few new ones. Almost Skynard practiced weekly for over a year to perfect the parts of each Lynyrd Skynyrd performer. The love of the music and the comradery of these musicians is readily evident, as they’ve developed a synchronistic bond achieved through familiarity – both with each other and the music they are passionate about.

Skynyrd’s signature three guitar assault is well-represented by Gambino, Jimmy Godwin and Pat Smitherman. All three are seasoned guitarists from Baldwin County.

“The music of the era in which I grew up was more than enough to get me started. Then, a fortuitous meeting with Chuck Phillip led to yet another meeting with an already great guitarist, Gerry Gambino. The three of us remain the best of friends some 40 years later,” said Godwin.

Fancy keyboard work by Jack Smith, bass beats by Chuck Phillip and the back beat of Steven Jacobs on drums adds to the texture.

“I have played with other bands through the years but Almost Skynard is like the good ole days when we can look forward to shows with all of our friends,’’ Phillip said.

Robin Diamond brings the lyrical and vocal memories of Ronnie Van Zant. “When I discovered rock and roll, Ronnie Van Zant was, by far, my favorite singer,’’ Diamond said. “His songs were in my wheelhouse. So, when I got the opportunity to join this band, I jumped at the chance. Fortunately, we turned out to be a good fit for each other.”

Fans of classic southern rock and excellent musicianship will enjoy this band that, like Lynyrd Skynyrd, crosses generations of music lovers. Follow the band on facebook or AlmostSkynard.com