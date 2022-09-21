1st Annual Slot Redish Rodeo Sept. 25 in Bon Secour

Educators, vets, public safety workers can register for free

A group of local anglers with a soft spot for community service, are hosting a Bon Secour based Sept. 25 slot redfish rodeo to benefit nearby food banks. Fishing hours are from 5 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m., with weigh-ins from 11 a.m.’til 3 p.m. at The Royal Oyster, located at 4159 County Rd. 6 in Gulf Shores.

Anglers are invited to fish from shore or from a boat and the fee is only $25 or free to all educators, vets and public safety professionals. For more info, visit Bon Secour Butchers of facebook, email robert@bonsecourbutchers.com or call 480-437-4971. Info is also available on the Bon Secour Butchers youtube channel. The tournament is open registration. However, participation is capped at 150 anglers.

Every angler at the weigh-in (with/without a fish) will be entered in a drawing for door prizes. In addition, there will be a $375 cash award for heaviest slot redfish ($187 for second place and $62 for third place). The same cash prizes will be awarded for most spots on a slot. Awards will also be presented for heaviest and total three slots.

Unwanted Fish will go to the E&E Dantin Foundation to feed the community through donations to local food banks.

“Just last Sunday we processed 1200 lbs. of marlin donated from the Mobile Big Game Fishing Assn,’’ said Adam Lyons from the tourney committee.

“Since this is our first year doing this we are keeping it somewhat simple,’’ he added. “Next year we will open up a junior category and additional species.’’

Sponsors include 360.com, Jeri Brantley Brown, The Royal Oyster Bar, Alabama Crown Distributing Co., Bon Secour Butchers, RedFish Lures, Hooked Up Bait & Tackle, Lowe’s, Ledlenser Rechargeable LED lights, Sam’s Stop and Shop, J&M Tackle, Jesse’s Restaurant & The Cold Hole , The Tin Top Restaurant and Oyster Bar, The Galley, Bier Shack Tap Room, Tiki Bar at Safe Harbor Sportsman, Jennifer Parker Massage Therapy & Bodywork, Bimini Bay Outfitters.

Pictured: Rodeo organizers include (l to r): Kris Nichols, Adam Lyons, Nacole Walker, Robert Walker, Bryan “Bassmaster” Albritton.