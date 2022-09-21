Expect Excellence Theatre presents “Clue” Sept. 23-25

Who’s ready for a good Orange Beach who-dun-it?

The City of Orange Beach Expect Excellence Community Theatre will bring the oddball mystery Clue to the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center’s main stage Sept. 23-25, with shows on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person – general admission for all ages. Purchase tickets at onthestage.tickets. The Orange Beach Performing Arts Center is located at 23908 Canal Rd. on the O.B. City Schools campus.

Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist, as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Each of the guests has an alias. The butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well, dead.

Everyone has a motive. So whodunnit? Was it Colonel Mustard in the lounge with a lead pipe? Mrs. Peacock in the study with a rope? Test your detective instincts and laugh along, as each of the six dinner party invitees attempt to cover up misdeeds from their pasts, with a twist of blackmail mixed in.

“The script is funny. The characters are great. It’s just going to be a fun time,” stage manager Becky Ray said.

As a first-time stage manager, Ray said it has been “surprising how many moving parts there are to putting on a theatrical production, and it takes a lot of coordination between everyone to make it all happen.’’

City of Orange Beach Creative Director Jessica Langston agreed.

“The cast and crew of ‘Clue’ have really been putting in a lot of time and effort during the summer, and this production is rounding into great shape to give the community a quality night of live theater,” she said “We’ve had tremendous help from Public Works to construct the Clue mansion, plus we have wonderful volunteers helping us paint, hang wallpaper, and thrift store shop; everyone has come together to create this eerie, yet heartwarming and familiar place.

“There is mystery, comedy, and just a little nostalgia, all rolled into one exciting show, and I really hope people will take the opportunity to enjoy an evening out,” she added.

Pictured: Rehearsals for the Expect Excellence’s Clue.