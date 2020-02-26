April 2 fundraiser at St. Margaret benefits Mary’s Shelter Gulf Coast

Mary’s Shelter Gulf Coast will benefit from April Showers for the Babies on Thursday, April 2 at St. Margaret of Scotland Parish Hall. The event will include a luncheon, style show, and silent and live auctions. Tickets are $35 per person or $240 for a reserved table for eight. Tickets may be purchased by contacting Judie Flanigan, 251-554-4889.

Mary’s Shelter is a home for homeless pregnant women who choose life for their unborn child. The staff supports the women before and after the birth of the child. The facility is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Executive Director oversees all aspects of operating the home. The Program Manager helps the residents set goals for their future and meets with each resident on a regular basis to review progress. The staff also includes an administrative assistant and a grant researcher and writer, as well as a resident adviser.

In addition to a volunteer Board of Directors, the home has a cadre of volunteers who help with all aspects of the program, from rocking babies and driving Moms to doctor appointments, to preparing mailings and performing upkeep on the facility.

Visit maryssheltgulfcoast.org for more info.