March 27 fundraiser at Happy Pappy’s benefits Theodore Prive

Helping Hands Gulf Shores will host a Theodore Prive Donation Drive at Happy Pappy’s Coffee Shop on Friday, March 27. The event will include live music from Christina Christian, Andi & Chris Carstens and others and a silent auction.

Theodore Prive, just two years old, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia when he was four months old. Theodore is in Philadelphia going through a bone marrow transplant and will be there for 3 to 5 months depending on complications.

Helping Hands wants to raise at least $6,000 for travel and miscellaneous expenses for the family. Silent auction items and monetary donations are welcome, and donations can be posted to any PNC bank in Baldwin County under the account name Theodore Prive Donation Drive.

Helping Hands was created by Kaysheri Haffner when she was a Gulf Shores elementary school student in 2016. The team also includes Lauren Calvert and Lexie Massengale. The Helping Hands Team has already raised over $16K to help Devan Willis, Taylor Wilson and Clayton Ladd in the past three years.

“Please come to come to the event on March 27th at Happy Pappys Coffee Shop to help a good cause and to shop for local items at fabulous prices and support Theordore Prive,’’ Kaysheri said. “We are looking forward to seeing you.’’

For more information, call or text (251) 609-1251, e-mail helpinghandsgulfshores@gmail.com or visit kidshelpinghands.