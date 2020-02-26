Home / More Feb 26 News / Leap Day beach campout planned at Gulf State Park Pavilion

By on February 26, 2020

Come and camp under the stars with your family & friends at Gulf State Park’s Leap Day Beach Campout at the park’s beach pavilion. Request a info/reservation package by sending an email to GulfEvents.StatePark@dcnr.alabama.gov Cost is $35 for 4 people and $5 for each additional person (reservation fee is non-refundable.) Beach Burro Valet Services will be available to help bring your supplies out onto the beach for a small fee. Check-in at 2 p.m. and check out at 9 a.m. the following day.

