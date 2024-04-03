April 24 mini-golf tourney benefits Angie’s Dog House

The Gulf Coast chapter of the Salt Water Independent Music Assn. will host an April 24 fundraising miniature golf tourney at 1 p.m. at Shrimpy’s in Gulf Shores benefitting Angie’s Dog House. The $30 per golfer registration fee includes one free drink. For more info, email ksarge1988@gmail.com or visit gcswimsocial. com for more info about registration or sponsorships..

Angie’s Dog House is a women owned, always open nonprofit animal rescue service based in Foley. Info: facebook or orangelaeib@hotmail.com. Venmo: Angela-adh. PayPal: angiesdoghouse@outlook. com.

Pictured: These precious pooches were among a total of 47 dogs and puppies that Angie’s Dog House volunteers loaded into a van and transported to forever homes in March.