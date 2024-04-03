April 6 fest at Lillian Community Center benefits Lighthouse

The Lillian Community Club will host The Lighthouse Arts & Crafts Festival on April 6 from 11 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. at its 34148 Widell Ave. campus.

The event will include more than 25 arts and crafts, live music from (pictured) Jack Grimley, a silent auction, 50/50, raffles and food from Ma & Pa’s Soulfood & BBQ, Greek Gals Yummies, and Something Asian. For more info, call 251-424-5451.

The Lighthouse is a non-profit agency that serves Baldwin County victims of domestic violence, their children, and adult victims of sexual violence in Baldwin and surrounding counties. Its services include a 24-hour crisis line, individual and group counseling, case management, court advocacy services, transitional housing, advocacy for children, prevention education and community awareness, and safe and secure shelter for those in danger and with nowhere else to go. More info: thelighthouseabeacon. org.