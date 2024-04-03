Orange Beach Boat Club

The Orange Beach Boat Club held an adult Easter egg hunt on March 30. It was a beautiful day on the island and there were lots of members participating. The event was hosted by the founders of the Orange Beach Boat Club, Jeff Crow and Deb Trahan. The Golden Egg Grand Prize was donated by Momentum Marine and it was a $1000 lighting package with installation. Momentum Marine also served food and drinks. FloraBama donated a great Easter basket full of goodies and SunMed also donated eggs. There was an Easter basket decorating contest. The baskets were really cool. For more information search on Facebook for Orange Beach Boat Club. Next month’s event is the Redneck Riviera Olympics.

(From Deborah Trahan)