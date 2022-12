Breakfast With Santa Dec. 17 at Erie Meyer Civic Center

Children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center on Dec. 17 at 8 a.m. Families can enjoy sausage, bacon, eggs, and pancakes. Admission is $5, with children 3 and under admitted free. Children will also receive a complimentary picture with Santa. More info: gulfshoresal.gov.