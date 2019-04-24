Brown to speak at May 2 Chamber Prayer Breakfast

The 15th Annual South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce Prayer Breakfast will be held at the Baldwin EMC Training Center located at 19600 Highway 59 in Summerdale on May 2. Breakfast is served at 6:30 a.m., and the program begins at 7 a.m. The guest speaker will be Evangelist RV Brown (pictured). Tickets are $25 each and on sale now at the SBCC office or by calling 947-2626.

RV accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior November of 1977. In 1988 the Lord called RV into full time Evangelism and gave him the vision to found Outreach To America’s Youth, Inc. RV travels throughout the world sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with all people