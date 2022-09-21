Chestangs bring bluegrass gospel to Bon Secour Sept. 24

Mark your calendar for Saturday, September 24 for a lively and inspirational concert by The Chestang Family at Morgan’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 6325 County Road 10 in Bon Secour. The fun begins in the churchyard with a food and fellowship hotdog cookout at 4 p.m. and the concert at 5 p.m. It’s all free and everyone is invited.

Weather permitting, the concert and cookout will be held outdoors under the live oaks so bring a lawn chair or a blanket. In case of rain, food and music will be moved indoors. The church is just south of the Bon Secour post office and directly across the street from Swift School.

The Chestang Family hails from McIntosh, AL, and has entertained audiences throughout the southeast singing gospel music with the traditional bluegrass sound. Besides performing many familiar oldtime gospel songs, the band features original compositions. They have performed at the Bluegrass Gospel Showcase in Nashville for the past nine years and opened for such national acts as the Larry Stephenson Band and The Little Roy and Lizzie Show.