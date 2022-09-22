SBCT’s “Nunsensations’’ continues Sept. 23-25

The South Baldwin Community Theatre production of “Dan Goggin’s Nunsensations” continues Sept. 23-24 at 7:30 p.m., and Sept. 25 at 2 p.m at South Baldwin Theatre. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. The theatre is located in Gulf Shores at 2022 West 2nd St. Tickets may be purchased online at sbct.biz or by 251-968-6721.

SBCT’s final plays of the year are Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express Oct. 20-30 and A Christmas Carol Dec. 2-11.

When a parishioner volunteers to donate $10,000 to the sisters’ school if they will perform in a club in Las Vegas. Mother Superior is hesitant to accept. However, after being convinced by the other sisters that “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” Reverend Mother agrees. What follows is the most feather-filled, sequin-studded, fan dancing Nunsense show ever!

In The Pump Room at the Mystique Motor Lodge, the sisters experience show-biz like never before. Taking a line from another show, “It’s a whole lot funny and a little bit naughty, but there ain’t nothin’ dirty goin’ on.’’