Christmas Cantata Dec. 22 at Lillian’s Bayside Baptist

Bayside Baptist Church will hsot its annual Christmas Cantata on Sunday, December 22 at the 10:30 am service. Everyone is invited to come hear “One Small Child” sung by the BBC Choir under the direction of Gene Davis. The church is located 33677 US Hwy 98 in Lillian. For more information, call Pastor Tom Harris at 221-256-0226.